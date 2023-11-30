How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

The well-known music streaming service Spotify hosts a yearly end-of-year promotional called Spotify Wrapped, where subscribers can share their customized music history. A comprehensive summary of the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more is provided by this feature. Through this promotional, you can see how much time you dedicate to listening to different types of music and your favorite artists, songs, or podcasts throughout the year.

So, if you are also a Spotify subscriber and want to view or share your Spotify Wrapped statistics, don't worry; we have you covered. In this post, we will look at all the new features of Spotify Wrapped, its launch time, and how you can check your Spotify Wrapped data and share it.

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 start tracking?

Although Spotify does not reveal when it actually starts collecting data for Spotify Wrapped, according to many sources, it commences at the start of the year and lists out all the data from the entire year. The fact that each Spotify subscriber is informed of all the songs, playlists, or other music streaming data serves as more evidence of this.

The tracking process lasts for a few months but usually concludes at the end of November or the start of December. Spotify unveiled this intuitive service in 2015 and, over the years, has provided more features with it.

How to check your Spotify Wrapped 2023?

As we all know, Spotify is available on all major platforms, including Android, iOS, and web streaming. However, due to unknown reasons, Spotify's web view page is not available on desktop. Still, you can view the data without any app download on smartphones via any mobile browser at the official website.

If you want to view the Spotify data on your Android or iOS app, then follow this process:

Download or update the latest version of Spotify from the Google Play Store or App Store.

After opening the app, you will see a banner of Spotify 2023 Wrapped.

Tap on it. You will see a slideshow of stories, which shows all your listening data from Spotify.

After all the stories are concluded, Spotify will provide a summary of all the Top music albums, artists, listening time, and many more.

Tapping the Share button at the bottom will help you send the data to your favorite social media platform.

This year, Spotify has also introduced two new data stories, Me in 2023 and Sound Town. While Sound Town matches you to a real city based on your listening statistics and top artists, Me in 2023 page assigns you to one of 12 listening personas that best suits your likes and behaviors.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.