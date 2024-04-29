The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was launched in March 2021 as an affordable 1440p GPU for the mid-range gaming segment. It became quite popular among AMD users and competed with both the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, thanks to its 12GB VRAM. But how good is the AMD Radeon 6700 XT in 2024? Can it still play games at 1440p resolution?

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is still a great GPU in 2024, and yes, it can still play games at 1440p with some caveats. This article shows you this GPU's performance in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What does the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT bring to the table?

The AMD Radeon 6700 XT (Image via ProYamYamPC/YouTube)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is based on the RDNA 2 architecture that brought a lot of new technologies to AMD users, including ray tracing, mesh shading, and more. It came packed with great specs and 12GB of VRAM, which was more than sufficient when it first launched. Here are all the specs of AMD Radeon 6700 XT:

Specifications Details Shader cores 2560 RT cores 40 TMUs 160 ROPs 64 Base clock 2321 Boost clock 2581 VRAM capacity 12 GB VRAM bus width 192-bit VRAM bandwidth 384 GB/s Manufacturing node 7nm Thermal design power (TDP) Up to 230W Price $319.99

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT doesn't have a lot of shader cores compared to today's graphics cards, but it's still capable of challenging the RTX 3060 Ti and even RTX 3070 in particular games.

How good is AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT in 2024?

AMD Radeon 6700 XT with 12GB VRAM (Image via RandomGaminginHD/YouTube)

Specs don't always translate to real-world gaming performance, so let's put the GPU to the test in games and see how it performs.

Performance

Note: All the FPS numbers are from Daniel Owen's YouTube channel.

Games 1080p resolution 1440p resolution RoboCop: Rogue City (High settings) 75 FPS 49 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra settings) 89 FPS 54 FPS Starfield (Ultra settings) 51 FPS 41 FPS Rachet and Clank (Very High settings) 97 FPS 68 FPS Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (High settings with RT) 66 FPS 45 FPS Alan Wake 2 (High settings)

50 FPS 34 FPS Baldur's Gate 3 (Ultra settings) 109 FPS 79 FPS Resident Evil 4 Remake (Max settings) 129 FPS 91 FPS

At 1080p, almost all the games can deliver over 60 FPS. Games that don't run at 60 FPS will do so when you turn down a few settings from Ultra. So the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is still viable for 1080p gaming.

However, the same can't be said for 1440p, and if you really want to play at that resolution, you need to turn on FSR/XESS upscaling. Only the upscaling technology can bump this card's sub-50 FPS performance towards the 60s. If you set FSR settings to balanced, even Alan Wake 2 can play at close to 60 FPS.

Pricing

The AMD Radeon 6700 XT currently costs $319.99. This GPU used to be a value-for-money option, but that's no longer the case in 2024. The price of this GPU should honestly be around $250 to $270.

Alternative options

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

The best alternative graphics card to the AMD Radeon 6700 XT would be the Radeon RX 7700 XT. It is based on the newer RDNA 3 architecture and has better specs for just $75 more.

Verdict

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is definitely still a great GPU for 1080p gaming in 2024, and you can even play at 1440p if you don't mind turning on FSR/XESS. If you own one already, then you can hold off on upgrading for a while. However, if you're looking to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT in 2024, it is recommended that you invest $75 more and pick up the Radeon RX 7700 XT instead.