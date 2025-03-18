Is CS2 down today? (March 18, 2025)

Yes, CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) is down as of March 18, 2025. The outage started at around 12:30 pm Eastern Time and is affecting matchmaking and all online services. Thousands of players reported they couldn't connect to the game at all, with it being impossible for them to join matches or access the game's online features.

On that note, here's everything we know about the current CS2 outage so far.

How widespread is the CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) outage on March 18, 2025?

According to reports from DownDetector, the most popular third-party outage tracking website, over 1,000 reports came in less than an hour from players worldwide. The issue appears to be affecting players globally, with no specific region being spared.

Counter-Strike 2 outage reports (Image via DownDetector)

As of now, Valve has not officially addressed the outage, and the reason behind it remains unknown. Moreover, hundreds of players have reported issues with the Steam app itself, suggesting a possible wider issue with Valve’s servers.

Recently, major online platforms have experienced sudden and widespread outages. Just a few days ago, X suffered a massive outage that impacted millions of users. Even Elon Musk addressed the issue, revealing that a large-scale cyberattack was the cause.

Similarly, in February 2025, the PlayStation Network (PSN) went down for nearly 18 hours, preventing millions of players from accessing online games and services. Despite such a major outage, Sony never disclosed the exact reason behind it.

With Counter-Strike 2 facing such a major outage, players are left waiting for an official response from Valve. Until then, fans are advised to be patient and keep an eye on the official game social media channels and the Steam app for any updates. Moreover, they can keep track of the outages on third-party websites such as DownDetector.

