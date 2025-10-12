Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

If you're planning to play Jurassic World Evolution 3 on PC, checking the system requirements is important before the setup begins. Since it's the latest entry in the series and is designed for current mainstream setups, it lists moderately demanding requirements for both CPU and GPU. However, being the most visually striking title, such requirements are quite typical.

This article breaks down the minimum and recommended system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3 on PC.

What are the system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3?

JWE 3 is a moderately demanding title (Image via Frontier Developments)

Apart from an all-new campaign, Jurassic World Evolution 3 builds on the foundation of its predecessors with new gameplay mechanics and improvements in visual detail, lighting, and terrain tools. Thus, given these additions, the hardware requirements are quite reasonable.

Here are the system requirements for JWE 3 on PC:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64bit (min version 22H2)

Windows 10 64bit (min version 22H2) CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD Recommended)

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10, 11

Windows 10, 11 CPU: Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB VRAM) / Intel Arc B580 (12GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB VRAM) / Intel Arc B580 (12GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD Required)

That's everything you need to know about the system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3. The game is moderately demanding, so having a mid-range or more powerful gaming setup is advisable to experience it at higher graphics settings. Users with newer hardware should be able to enjoy the title without performance issues, but those with older setups may need to adjust their settings for an optimal playthrough.

