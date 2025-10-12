  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

By Adith Pramod
Published Oct 12, 2025 08:03 GMT
Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements explored (Image via Frontier Developments)
Jurassic World Evolution 3 system requirements explored (Image via Frontier Developments)

If you're planning to play Jurassic World Evolution 3 on PC, checking the system requirements is important before the setup begins. Since it's the latest entry in the series and is designed for current mainstream setups, it lists moderately demanding requirements for both CPU and GPU. However, being the most visually striking title, such requirements are quite typical.

Ad

This article breaks down the minimum and recommended system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3 on PC.

What are the system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3?

JWE 3 is a moderately demanding title (Image via Frontier Developments)
JWE 3 is a moderately demanding title (Image via Frontier Developments)

Apart from an all-new campaign, Jurassic World Evolution 3 builds on the foundation of its predecessors with new gameplay mechanics and improvements in visual detail, lighting, and terrain tools. Thus, given these additions, the hardware requirements are quite reasonable.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the system requirements for JWE 3 on PC:

Minimum system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10 64bit (min version 22H2)
  • CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (6GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8GB VRAM)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD Recommended)

Recommended system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10, 11
  • CPU: Intel i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB VRAM) / Intel Arc B580 (12GB VRAM)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 25 GB available space (SSD Required)
Ad

Also read: 5 best dinosaur games to play in 2025

That's everything you need to know about the system requirements for Jurassic World Evolution 3. The game is moderately demanding, so having a mid-range or more powerful gaming setup is advisable to experience it at higher graphics settings. Users with newer hardware should be able to enjoy the title without performance issues, but those with older setups may need to adjust their settings for an optimal playthrough.

Ad

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications