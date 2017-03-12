10 WWE Superstars who should ideally be on the cover for WWE 2K18

Let the speculation begin! Who will it be?

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 14:09 IST

Which WWE Superstar will grace the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game?

There is a long-standing relationship between WWE and video games. WWE first got into the gaming world when they partnered with Micro League Media in 1987 to create Micro League Wrestling. Considering the archaic era in which this game was released, the graphics left much to be desired.

Nonetheless, it was an exciting time for those who could afford the high-priced gaming system which Micro League Wrestling was compatible with. The system that was used for playing Micro League Wrestling was the Atari ST, which was released over 30 years ago in 1985 at an introductory price of $999.99, monitor included.

Since those early days of gaming, a lot has changed. The world of video games has evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry, with revenue numbers topping 24 million dollars in 2016 alone.

With these type of staggering figures, it’s obvious why WWE made a decision long ago to begin licensing their trademarked images, logos, and likenesses in an attempt to get their piece of this lucrative gaming pie.

Fast forward to the new era of gaming and you'll quickly notice that the 2K brand has been one of the most prominent names in sports games.

Once WWE got into a partnership with the 2K family, their game sales began hitting record numbers. The WWE Universe has welcomed the 2K series of WWE games with open arms, as well as open wallets.

In 2013, the WWE 2K14 game was released in October. On the cover of that very game, was an image of The Rock.

Also read: WWE Rumours: CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Chyna and Owen Hart could be the pre-order bonuses for WWE 2K18

The cover received a lot of attention and with that game, the craze of game covers began. Each year, there has been a high level of anticipation from fans eager to find out who would be the next Superstar to grace the cover of the latest WWE 2K game.

John Cena made the cover for the WWE 2K15 game, while Stone Cold Steve Austin made the cover for 2K16 and Brock Lesnar made the cover for the latest release, which was WWE 2K17.

Looking ahead to October of 2017, fans are already speculating on who will grace the cover of the upcoming release of WWE 2K18. There are several possibilities but as of now, not much has been mentioned regarding who could be some of the names that could be the finalists to make the cover.

There is also a certain degree of superstition, so to speak, that whoever makes the cover, will somehow have some sort of a career-defining year. While that's neither here nor there, it is probably safe to assume that WWE Superstars take a lot of pride in being named as the Superstar for the cover of the latest 2K game.

With that said, who will be the face of the upcoming new release of WWE 2K18? Here’s a look at 10 possibilities that I have narrowed the honor down to.

#10 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte would make a great option for the cover!

While she’s probably not considered a favourite by many, there is a very real possibility that Charlotte Flair will be on the cover of your next WWE video game.

Since arriving onto the main roster, Charlotte has improved by leaps and bounds. She has developed her own unique style, while carefully incorporating a certain level of her father's prestigious legacy into her wrestling repertoire.

Charlotte would be the perfect representative of the women's revolution to be on the cover of the latest WWE game.

This would not only help retain the fans who buy all of the 2K series of WWE games, but will also help bring in those who wouldn't normally purchase the game, such as the average women's wrestling fan, or just a die-hard Charlotte Flair fan.