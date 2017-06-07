10 WWE wrestlers who likely won't be in WWE 2K18

A few big names to miss out on WWE 2K18.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 20:07 IST

Pete Dunne looks to be among the unlucky ones to miss out on a place in WWE 2K18

WWE 2K17 was one of the better games produced by 2K but let’s face it, it has had its fair share of issues. Its roster was visibly lacking in big names and DLC premium membership just did not give you enough. More often than not, fans had to head to community creations for their favourite, iconic wrestling match-ups and that just doesn’t feel right.

Keeping that in mind, don’t get your hopes up too much because WWE 2K18 may still not have exactly what you’re looking for. WWE has expanded massively since the previous game was released, with the inclusion of the brand extension draft for the first time and their added expansion into markets such as India to promote the product worldwide. With all this and more making the product more interesting, fans still might miss out on their favourite WWE superstars. These are the 10 WWE wrestlers who most likely won’t be in the game.

#1 Pete Dunne

The WWE UK tournament was a massive success. New, young talent shone through with flying colours and provided some incredible entertainment in the process. But the question still remains, is the division given enough importance to be showcased on their biggest video game creation? Even if the answer is yes, it’s most likely that former UK champion Tyler Bate would be on the list of included superstars and not “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne. This would simply be because development for the game starts around WrestleMania weekend by which time Dunne wasn’t a significant part of the roster. Bad luck, lad!