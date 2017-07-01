5 Arsenal players who may receive a downgrade in FIFA 18

Arsenal players haven't quite hit the heights this season

FIFA 18 will see some ratings drop too

Arsenal had a forgettable season in 2017. Sure, they lifted the FA Cup that certainly lifted spirits around the Emirates, but overall there wasn’t much to cheer. The north London outfit finished outside the Champions League qualification places for the first time in 15 years and if that wasn’t a dampener, Arsene Wenger even signed a 2 year contract to stay at the club. Arsenal fans around the world have been vocal about the lack of intent on the part of Wenger and the need for change around the Emirates Stadium. As things stand, however, the Frenchman is very much the boss.

All can’t be blamed on Arsene of course, as the team this past season has lacked the drive needed to keep up with the big boys in the league. Early victories were not capitalized on and silly mistakes at the highest level were never going to be forgiven. Big names such as Ozil and Giroud were far from their best, and even though Sanchez did all he could, Arsenal suffered heavily through the course of the season. FIFA will be keeping a keen eye on the same, so expect these 5 Arsenal players to see a dip in their ratings:

Laurent Koscielny- 82

Not quite the leader this time

The Arsenal center half has for long been seen as the leader the club needed. However, frequent injuries and mistakes this past season has seen a significant dip in the form of the Frenchman. His headed goals every now and then used to be a big bonus for Arsenal in previous seasons but with more pressure on him to provide, he isn’t the player he was before. It is likely that it was just a bad season for Koscielny and he will most probably get his mojo back, but with the impending release of FIFA 18, Arsenal fans would be the first to admit that a dip in ratings was well deserved.