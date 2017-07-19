5 awkward FIFA photos that will make you rethink your existence

FIFA has brought memories to last a lifetime over the years. The game is loved around the world for being the closest thing to real-life football. So much so, that today if you compare two television screens next to each other, one with a live football match and another with a FIFA game, you probably will not be able to tell the difference.

The game has morphed into something of a saviour for gamers who want to get as close as possible to playing the actual match and mixing it up with the very best players in the world. However, even FIFA has its fair share of issues and glitches.

Every game is glitchy and FIFA is clearly no different. But the fact of the matter is that the game has come a long way since the glitches of the 90s but hasn’t quite become perfect just yet. These photos are purely fun-depictions of what some gamers noticed and decided to bring our attention.

Here are the 5 most awkward FIFA photos that will make you rethink your existence.

#1 Water, water everywhere?

In a bizarre turn of events, somehow Cristiano Ronaldo ended up swimming...on the pitch! Clearly taking the term “diving” to a whole new level, Ronaldo here finds himself celebrating in pretty awkward fashion.

The screen grab from FIFA proves that the game is glitchier than one might believe and I’m sure the image would have had the gamers playing this particular match on FIFA, in absolute splits. Ronaldo seems to be blissfully unaware of what he has just pulled off, making this possibly the greatest goal celebration of all time.