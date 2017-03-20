5 celebrations that need to be included in FIFA 18

These celebrations will take FIFA 18 to the next level.

20 Mar 2017

FIFA 17 allows you to recreate celebrations like the “Dab” made famous by Paul Pogba

The FIFA series by EA Sports offers the best in football gaming to its users. FIFA 17 is the most comprehensive and the most advanced model of a football video game there is, with a high-performance gaming engine and lifelike graphics significantly improving the overall experience.

FIFA 17 was EA’s highest selling version of the franchise ever and the brand is looking to grow, making more and more parts of the game customisable and allowing gamers to play the game their own way with innovative features like custom tactics, celebrations, the Journey and many others.

One of the interesting aspects of FIFA gameplay remains the goal celebrations. There is an entire catalogue of celebrations that can be undertaken in the game. All one has to do is go through the celebrations menu and look up a choice celebration’s button map. FIFA 17 has incorporated celebrations like the “Dab”, made famous by Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Kung Fu kick and Antoine Griezmann’s Hotline Bling amongst others.

As the programmers at EA get busy developing FIFA 18 with the annual September deadline drawing closer, we list five celebrations that took place in the footballing world in the 2016-17 season that have to be included in the upcoming version of the game.

#1 Ronaldo’s thinking celebration

Ronaldo questions his critics after scoring his second goal against Atletico Madrid

A number of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrations are already a part of FIFA. The bear claw and the “Siiii” celebration are prominent items in FIFA 17 while the strong thigh celebration has been a part of the FIFA series for quite some time now.

Due to his widespread appeal and fame, Ronaldo is always in the public eye, so when he debuted a new celebration after scoring his second against Atletico Madrid last November, his fans and the internet consequently went berserk and developed many theories behind the Portuguese’s new thinking-man celebration.

The star forward ran to the camera, kneeled down and made a face that seemed to question or contemplate some grave matter. The general consensus was that this was Ronaldo’s answer to the critics who never seem to get off his back in spite of his achievements in Spain.

Whatever may be the reason behind this peculiar celebration, FIFA players will love to recreate it on their television sets after Ronaldo helps them win a game from two goals down.