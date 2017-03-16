5 fights you didn’t know were possible on WWE 2K17

Some of the more inconceivable matches possible in WWE 2K17

by deevyamulani 16 Mar 2017

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is the featured cover star for WWE 2K17

WWE’s latest game, WWE 2K17, released on multiple platforms and allows gamers to wrestle with and against any wrestler from the entire WWE roster. Following the annual release of the 2K series, there are always some characters which gamers feel should have been in the game but are not present in it.

A good example of this is Kurt Angle and Batista, who are not present on 2K17 but are still liked by fans.

In such cases, the Community feature, which was added to the game by its creators, is used to create user generated wrestlers with their own unique characteristics and signature moves. The “Create a Wrestler” feature allows the development of popular personalities as wrestlers and then make them available to the Community for download.

The CAW feature has seen the in-ring debut of a varied set of characters that include the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, Gotham’s saviour Batman, Harambe, the White Bunny, and the list goes on.

There is an entire universe of Community-created characters that enables one to create exciting matchups with your own wrestlers. So theoretically, a match-up featuring Harambe against the Pokemon, Squirtle is possible in the game.

After our article listing the most unique CAWs in the game, we now list some of the most interesting and out of this world WWE matches that are possible on WWE 2K17 using the Community creation feature.

#1 Donald Trump vs Hilary Clinton

In what is likely to be the battle with highest stakes in the WWE, last year’s American Presidential election has been brought back to life in WWE 2K17. Similar to the story of the elections, Hilary Clinton goes into this battle with a huge advantage, given that her CAW has been given a rating of 100 compared to Donald Trump’s more modest rating in the 70s.

Hilary enters the match as a firm favourite with her host of in-ring abilities and higher overall rating. Donald Trump, the underdog challenger on the other hand boasts only two in-ring attributes of rope break and the largely ineffective stare down, compared to Hillary’s more qualified wrestling abilities.

Staying true to reality, Trump has also been given a mic skills rating of 100, making him a fighter to watch and listen to in the ring.

The video above features a bout between the two presidential candidates, which Hilary ends up winning for a change. She repeatedly slams the newly crowned POTUS on tables and he is also thrown outside the ring.