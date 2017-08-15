5 highest ranked Indians in FIFA Mobile

These Indian players proved themselves at the elite level.

@SarthRedDevil by Sarthak Sharma 15 Aug 2017

Which players will make the cut?

Indians have made a major mark on world football as of late with more and more youngsters grabbing the spotlight thanks to the growing popularity of new leagues such as the Indian Super League (ISL). The league exposed the talented Indian players to the experience of some of football's greatest, making performances top notch and entertainment 100% for crowds who couldn't get enough.

The difference has been portrayed on the International stage too with the Indian National football team doing wonders at the highest level, breaking into the top 100 and currently ranked 96th in the world. There is no doubt that Indian players are making one big splash on the International scene but just how well do they compare to the other top players currently in the world?

Well, as you might imagine, they're not quite top brass. But what they have done is put India on the map for the best upcoming countries in football and one which continues to gather huge support.

With the U-17 World Cup coming up soon, let's examine Indian football's contribution to mainstream football gaming such as FIFA. FIFA Mobile is one of the most popular versions of EA Sports' original FIFA collection and Indians do feature in it. Here are the 5 highest ranked Indians in FIFA Mobile:

#5 Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jeje is among the highest earning Indian players

One of the highest earning Indian players today is one Jeje Lalpekhlua. The charismatic attacking player has made his mark on Indian football with consistent performances at the International level along with match winning outings time after time for Chennaiyin FC. His worth to Indian football is there for all to see so it's a bit surprising that FIFA Mobile only lists him as the fifth most important Indian in the game.

It's arguable that his stats could be better too with 63 pace far from doing him justice. While Jeje continues to be a fan favourite in his home, FIFA Mobile may take a while before recognising just how important he actually can be.