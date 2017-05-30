5 Manchester United players who should receive a ratings upgrade in FIFA 18

Manchester United players who have exceeded expectations and should be suitably rewarded in FIFA 18.

Manchester United won the Europa League to cap off a topsy-turvy season

In spite of boasting one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, the 2016-17 season was a mixed bag for Manchester United. The club, placed 6th went on a 25 match unbeaten streak only to find themselves still 6th when they were finally beaten. And despite having an embarrassing number of attempts at goal, managed to drop points to the likes of Burnley and Stoke.

Reflecting reality, Manchester United boast a strong squad on FIFA 17 too, where stars like Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have a supporting cast boasting the likes of Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford. Thus, one does not expect such a team to disappoint in the way the Red Devils have done this season.

On the bright side, the Red Devils have managed to win a treble of sorts with the League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League triumphs on the back of some solid team and individual performances. These performances are likely to result in rating upgrades for players who have exceeded expectations this season. Here we list five such Manchester United players who will receive rating upgrades in FIFA 18

#1 Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia has been a solid performer this season

The winger turned right-back has re-invented himself under Jose Mourinho this season. After the dull, one paced Louis van Gaal days, the Jose Mourinho way has been a breath of fresh air (compared to the Dutchman, yes) and the Ecuadorian has bought into it completely. His work rate and commitment to the cause was never under scrutiny but he has built on that work ethic with some commanding performances this season.

A constant presence up and down the right flank, Valencia has been impressive in attack as well as defence this season. Vital to the team, he was also the first choice right-back in the team that went on to win the Europa League – helping United secure a place in the Champions League next season.

The 31-year-old’s performances eventually saw him win the Player’s Player of the Year Award in Manchester United’s end of the season honours; breaking David de Gea’s three-year streak in the process. In FIFA 17, Valencia was rated at 82 after a lifeless season under Louis van Gaal but after this season’s significantly improved performances, expect the Ecuadorian to be given a rating of around 84-85 in the upcoming instalment.