5 most expensive players in Fantasy Premier League

Find out which players are the best buys this FPL season.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 13:20 IST

Lacazette has just joined Arsenal

If you’re looking to be a part of the action on the football pitch, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is what you need. The most realistic managerial experience football fans can ever have, FPL allows you to buy, sell and manage players in a limited amount of funds. Football fantasy is one of the most popular activities on the official Premier League website and a source of rich revenue for the English League.

One must give them credit too, over the years FPL has evolved and morphed into a more user-friendly product and offers a world of different options including huge amounts of prize money to the virtual manager, making it one of the most sought after games in town.

The FPL’s popularity has grown so much lately that even console games such as FIFA and PES are introducing career and manager modes to give gamers a chance to get in on the management of a club with finances at their disposal.

FPL was most definitely the catalyst for this introduction and as a new season of the Premier League rolls in, so does the money available for Fantasy enthusiasts. Keeping that in mind, if you’re ready to dive into another successful FPL campaign, you’ll need to know the 5 most expensive players in the Fantasy Premier League:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette

The new Arsenal recruit appears to be a favourite among the FPL world already, as a healthy selection percentage has made the Frenchman one of the most popular players in the League without even having touched the ball in a competitive game for the Gunners. Priced at 10.5 million, the former Lyon attacker is reasonable if you’re looking to add a big name player in your team and looking for instant results.

Beware, however, as form plays a major role in receiving points and with Lacazette yet to play in an Arsenal shirt in the Premier League, it might be risky to dive headfirst and place your bets on an unproven commodity in the biggest league in the world.