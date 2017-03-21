5 of the most improved players in FIFA 17

Players whose FIFA ratings dramatically rose faster spectacular performances prior to the launch of FIFA 17

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 14:05 IST

FIFA 17 is EA’s largest selling instalment of the series to date

Over the years, EA’s FIFA series has become the go-to game for football fans to follow their passion in the gaming world. The immersive gaming experience and realistic player attributes along with life-like gameplay have made FIFA 17 EA’s highest selling instalment of the franchise to date.

While FIFA usually do a commendable job of accurately estimating player abilities in the form of ratings, every footballing season is different with teams and their players surprising, such as the case of Leicester City in the Premier League last year.

Coming into the season off a relegation dogfight, the Foxes looked set to battle it out to stay in the league but ended up winning the Premier League. Such instances cannot be foreseen and the corresponding changes to player’s FIFA ratings are made in the next instalment of the game.

This has resulted in EA having to make some major changes to a few players’ ratings after unexpectedly impressive performances in the previous season. We list five of those players, who are amongst the most improved in FIFA 17:

Riyad Mahrez: 73 → 85

Riyad Mahrez was the spark behind Leicester’s success last season

Alongside Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez was the creative spark behind the Foxes’ unlikely Premier League triumph last year. Scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists, while being a gracefully tricky presence on the right side of Leicester’s attack, the Algerian conjured up some moments of magic as Leicester City went from relegation scrappers to the top of the footballing pyramid in England.

Mahrez’s talent had not been evident the previous season, when he scored only 4 goals and three assists in 30 appearances for Leicester as they won seven out of their last ten games to escape relegation. Consequently, Mahrez, in FIFA 16, was rated at only 73; hardly the world beating winger he showed himself to be in the next season.

The Algerian’s performances not only earned Leicester the Premier League title, but also won him a Ballon d’Or nomination and the BBC African Footballer of the Year. H

is ratings for FIFA 17 shot up to 85, receiving a twelve point boost over the previous year. His passing, dribbling and shooting improved by 7, 11 and 8 points respectively, and recognised for his outstanding contribution to Leicester’s dream season.