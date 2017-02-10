5 players who might get a downgrade in FIFA 18

Here is a list of five players who are likely to have their ratings downgraded in FIFA 18.

10 Feb 2017

Ronaldo set to lose highest-rated FIFA player card

EA Sports’ FIFA 17 is one of the most realistic football-based video games. Six months into its release and we still cannot get enough of the game. We have completed the career mode with a number of clubs, and winning trophies and leading them to glory is almost second nature now.

However, the thing about the FIFA games is that there is always a better one which will come out next year. FIFA 17 is good, probably the best ever football game, but it does come with its share of flaws. And, one of the major flaws is the unrealistic ratings of some of the players.

This time around, though, EA is ensuring that all the players are rated appropriately such that the final ratings give a true reflection of each players’ on-field capabilities.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the FIFA Player of the year just last month. He also won the Ballon d’Or award back in December. The obvious question arises; why should his rating be decreased?

Well, for starters the awards were given on the basis of his performances in 2016 whereas in the FIFA 18, players will be rated on the basis of their performances in the ongoing season. In the previous instalment, EA had rated Ronaldo at 94, the highest among all players.

However, this season his performances so far have been a tad bit average (going by his standards). According to our sources, if Ronaldo does not perform exceedingly well in the latter half of the season, there is a chance that the Portuguese forward will be rated at 93 in FIFA 18.

His eventual ratings may look like -

Overall – 93

Pace – 92

Shot – 92

Dribble – 90

Passing – 80

Defence – 32

Physicality – 80