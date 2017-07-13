5 players whose careers tailed off after being cover stars on FIFA and PES

Wilshere on the cover of FIFA 12

EA Sports and Konami have brought us some incredible entertainment over the years in the form of FIFA and PES respectively and with the latest editions of the two games ready to hit gaming outlets the world over, it’s time to go down memory lane with these popular franchises.

EA Sports, in particular, has done a splendid job in keeping fans interested in their products with FIFA becoming the game to look out for every year around this time. Started in 1993, the first FIFA game received an overwhelming response from the gaming public at a time when the video game craze was on the rise. Since that reaction, the developers haven’t looked back. Cutting edge graphics and gameplay have taken the forefront and with the advancement of technology, the game has indeed come a long way. So much so, that even today FIFA has a relative monopoly when it comes to licenses and world recognition.

But as they say, every champion has a nemesis. EA ruled the roost for much of the 90s but with the start of the millennium, Pro Evolution Soccer was making waves around the world powered by the tough Konami game developers. PES had all the makings of a real contender but even today faces the problem of licenses and hasn’t been able to receive the same recognition as FIFA because of being unable to use real names of leagues, teams and even some players. Nevertheless, PES fans remain loyal as ever to the franchise so don’t expect the game to head out into the sunset just yet. The two games have produced plenty of cover stars over the years and some of them have ended up being quite questionable when you take a look at these players today. Some of them probably didn’t even benefit as much as you may have thought after being on the cover:

#5 Jack Wilshere

FIFA 12 was one of the best games put out by EA at the time and the inclusion of regular cover star Wayne Rooney yet again came as no surprise to fans the world over. What did come as a surprise, however, was Jack Wilshere next to him. The then Arsenal youngster was coming through the ranks at the time but seeing him on the cover surprised everyone. While it should have ideally catapulted his career, Wilshere actually began to slip into nothingness following dry spells and regular injuries. The face on the cover certainly didn’t do the young Jack any favours.