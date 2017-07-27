5 superstar footballers and their worst ever FIFA ratings

by Sarthak Sharma 27 Jul 2017

FIFA 18 arrives on 29.09.17

Over the years, we have been lucky to witness the rise of some of the best players in world football. These players have become such huge icons today that it is hard to imagine that they could ever have been anything apart from brilliant. But surprisingly, the world of gaming gives us some interesting insight into what actually might have been the case for some of these players while they were starting out in the big bad world of professional football.

FIFA has a unique system of rating its players. They generally give ratings based on individual success and team success together. Generally, when a club signs an unknown player, no matter how talented the kid might be, he struggles to achieve a very high rating in his very first season.

There are obviously some exceptions to this, but largely, the norm is quite simple. You start from the bottom. Looking back now, it is quite astonishing to see that even the very best stars in FIFA today started from the very bottom. Here are 5 superstar footballers and their worst ever FIFA ratings:

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic- 66

66 in FIFA 02

This is almost laughable. One of the most commanding players today, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a name for himself in Europe unlike any other player has ever done. The big Swede has moved from club to club and won pretty much everything there is to win. A strong season with Manchester United in his Premier League bow showed that he's still far from done.

FIFA 18 is likely to see Zlatan rated in the 90s yet again and it comes as no surprise when you look at how important a player he has been for every club he played for. But wait. FIFA 02 actually shows that a young Zlatan played for Ajax and received a rating of just 66!

Quite astonishing when you look back now. But you can't blame EA either as he was an unknown commodity at the time who worked his way up gradually and has now reached almost unattainable heights in the senior game.