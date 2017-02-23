5 Superstars in WWE 2K17 who look nothing like their real-life counterparts

Here are five wrestlers in the game who look nothing like their real-life counterparts.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 16:21 IST

Graphics has always been an area of concern for the WWE video game franchise

Year-in, year-out, one of the most common complaints regarding the WWE-based wrestling video game franchise has been the poor graphics. Even with the involvement of 2K Sports (who have done brilliant photorealistic work in certain other franchises), the graphics feel a number of years behind other titles in the sports arena.

Although WWE 2K17 saw a significant improvement and there are a handful of wrestlers who do resemble their real-life counterparts, there are far more who don’t. Yes, this instalment boasts the biggest roster comprising almost 150 wrestlers, but even so, there is no excuse for some of the horrendous outputs.

On that note, here we take a look at five inaccurate, hilarious and straight-up ugly character models who look nothing like their real-life counterparts and should have never have been allowed into the final game.

#5 Paige

Definitely Paige can look better in the game (Credits: YouTube)

Much like last year’s instalment, Paige’s character model looks pretty terrible in WWE 2K17. Maybe from some angles, the model does resemble the 24-year-old Superstar, but mostly she doesn't even look remotely like the same person.

Moreover, along with the ugliness of the character model, the (unintentionally) hilarious dubbing over of her signature shout, “This is my house!” does not do much justice to Paige. The lip sync is poor, the animation is janky, and it only makes her look even worse.

With the Superstar missing out on the show in real-life due to a long-term injury, pro-wrestling fans could have salvaged some of their emotions by playing with her character on the game. But the developers ruined even that with a poor gaming representation.