5 underrated wrestlers in WWE 2K17

Here is a list of five wrestlers who have been underrated in the game.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 17:19 IST

WWE 2K17 has been filled with infuriating inconsistencies

Game developers probably have the most difficult job on the planet. To digitally recreate a real-life human being in a video game is no easy thing and every now and then, they get it wrong.

Ever since the release WWE 2K17, fans, as usual, have been passionately debating the dubious accuracy of the overall ratings awarded to each wrestler in the game.

While 2K Sports have skewed numerous wrestlers to play as conspicuously weaker than their real-life counterparts, some other Superstars have been grossly overrated in the game. As a result, the video game has been filled with infuriating inconsistencies.

We have already listed five Superstars, who we think have been overrated in the game. Here, we list five Superstars, from world champions to under-appreciated wrestlers, who have been grossly underrated in WWE 2K17.

#5 Neville (Rating: 78)

Neville is rated lower than Jim Neidhart, seriously?

WWE has not yet used Neville to his true potential but the matter of fact is that he is an immense wrestler. By far one of the most talented and athletically gifted wrestler on the roster, Neville has always been under-appreciated.

Recently, though, all that has changed after he turned heel on Rich Swann and later on defeated him at Royal Rumble to claim the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. However, all that was too late for 2K to give him a high enough rating in the game.

But still, the fact that he has been rated lower than the likes of Luke Harper (79), Baron Corbin (80) and even Jim Neidhart (82) is not something that has gone down well with the wrestling fans. Being a high-risk grappler but not the traditional flat-out cruiserweight, Neville does have the breakout potential as Rey Mysterio-like figure.

A rating of 85 would have done justice to this guy’s awesomeness.