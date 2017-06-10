5 WWE Superstars who should make a comeback in WWE 2K18

We'd love to see these Superstars return to the game.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 19:25 IST

The game should include some comebacks

Fantasy booking is something that fans such as myself love indulging in. It gives you a brief feeling of control, where the destiny of what you’re watching might be in your own hands.

But let’s face it, more often than not, it doesn’t amount to much. WWE has a way of going about its business and many times it can frustrate fans when their favourite Superstars aren’t shown on the television screens for one reason or another. The same is the case with WWE and their video games.

Since WWE joined hands with 2K to release their annual video game, many WWE Superstars have come and gone from the elite wrestling video game leaving fans puzzled most times. While it is a priority to include wrestlers on the current roster, it’s in WWE’s best interest to also include some Superstars from the past that would not only increase sales but also better the product immensely.

While having them as downloadable content is an option, that doesn’t help the company advertise these Superstars and hence wouldn’t amount to much. Besides, who doesn’t love a good comeback story?

Here are the 5 WWE superstars who should make a comeback in WWE2K18:

#5 Shelton Benjamin

Shelton was all set for a return last year

Shelton Benjamin has been gone from WWE for what seems like an eternity now.

He’s plied his trade all over the world within that time and made what seemed like an imminent return last year following the brand extension draft. Things, however, didn’t work out as planned and despite airing vignettes of a return, Shelton never turned up.

As it turned out, the former Gold Standard had suffered an injury that forced a delay in his WWE comeback and he hasn’t been seen since. While that’s disappointing as a fan, WWE could decide to include him in their next game as relations between the two parties are clearly good enough, and his insane move set would be a welcome addition to the 2K roster.

#4 Rey Mysterio

Rey is still beloved around the world

Arguably the greatest high flyer in WWE history, Rey played a huge role in the success of the ruthless aggression era in WWE. His character of the little man overcoming all the odds to win inspired much of our childhood and excited even the most casual of fans.

Although Rey has been present in the 2k series in downloadable content, his popularity is high enough to see sales boost with his name on the initial superstar list. Besides, we would all like to execute the 619 again.

#3 Beth Phoenix

Beth was inducted in the Hall of Fame this year

The Glamazon of WWE was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and there is no time better than now to include the former women’s champion in the next edition of WWE 2K.

She was a regular fixture in the Divas division of WWE during her time in the promotion and her illustrious inclusion in the Royal Rumble match is worthy of a classic WWE moment.

With the likes of Lita and Trish Stratus set to be included again, the inclusion of Phoenix on the roster would enhance the already impressive women’s division in the game.

#2 Batista

Batista’s return could boost sales

The Animal was recently unleashed in the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie and WWE did not miss out on telling the world about it. Vince McMahon openly tweeted about it and social media everywhere referred to him as “the former WWE star.”

With remarks such as these, it would serve the company best to include big Dave on the roster this year as it would garner more mainstream attention and also give WWE fans the chance to hit the Batista Bomb with the former World Champion again.

His exclusion from the previous game came as a surprise to many, so let’s hope Batista is back to rock the video game series yet again.

#1 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is back in WWE as current GM of Raw

This is comparatively an easier one. Every wrestling fan’s dream came true earlier this year as WWE announced that Kurt Angle was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle had some iconic moments in the WWE and his return to the company sparked rumours of an in-ring return as well. While he hasn’t wrestled yet, it is highly likely that the former Olympic gold medallist will be wrestling in WWE some time soon.

So it should come as no surprise that Kurt might be featured in the game this year. It remains to be seen how WWE will unveil him in the game but his inclusion is a must in my mind.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com