5 WWE weapons you can't use in WWE 2K games anymore

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 15:46 IST

As professional wrestling fans boot up their brand new copies of WWE video games every year, they spend very little time actually engaging in the traditional wrestling matches where all the rules are in effect. After all, the whole point of these games is unbridled carnage, so why restrict yourself through rules and regulations?

In order to achieve the maximum possible amount of said carnage, fans look around - and more often under - the ring for weapons of mass destruction. No, not the nuclear warhead types, but rather, chairs, tables, ladders, sledgehammers, the works. You know, the traditional things you see in professional wrestling.

But, with the WWE going PG and taking extra precautions when it comes to weapons violence, a number of traditional weapons have slowly been phased out of their WWE 2K series which is made by developer 2K Games.

The crazy flaming tables of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras are very much relics of a past WWE would like best to be left to the history books. But, what other weapons are no longer around in the WWE 2K games? Well, that's what we're here to find out.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE weapons you can’t use in WWE 2K games anymore:

#5 The Ring Bell

Piper attacks Bret Hart with a ring bell

The Ring Bell is still very much present in the WWE 2K series. After all, how it could it not be, considering it is the most vital component in deciding the start and end of any and every wrestling match in history?

But, what has changed over the years is that you can no longer use the ring bell as a weapon against your opponents. Gone are the days when you could just walk up to the ring announcer’s area and pick up the bell and clock your opponent over the head with it.

The most obvious reason for this is because the ring bell is almost exclusively used for shots to the head – something the WWE has strictly forbidden. It is hardly surprising that you can no longer employ the bell as a weapon.