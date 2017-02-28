Ben Yedder's “In-Form” card registers higher stats than Antoine Griezmann on FIFA 17

A closer look at the newly updated stats on FIFA 17 reveals a few surprises.

by Deepshikha Chatterjee News 28 Feb 2017, 12:21 IST

The comparison proves to be quite a pleasant surprise

What’s the story?

For FIFA enthusiasts, the new stats will prove to be somewhat of a surprise when one has had the chance to properly go through them. In a surprising twist, Antoine Griezmann seems to lose out on almost all statistical parameters to a Sevilla reserve, Ben Yedder on FIFA 17.

As a Reddit user pointed out, “His TOTS was the best card in the game under one million coins last year. The speed and technical dribbler trait combo were lethal with his stats.”

Another user on an FUT Forum said, “I have been using Ben Yedder's NIF card and it was pretty amazing for me. His weak foot is so lovely and his shooting feels very good.”

The Context

Previously, Ben Yedder gathered large popularity among the online gaming community for his sharp shooting skills and passing accuracy. If that was not enough, it turns out that Yedder’s “In-Form” (IF) card beats out Griezmann’s normal one in every parameter but one.

Pace is the only parameter where the 26-year old seems to be lacking although an 85 to Griezmann’s 86 makes it too close to call.

The Finer Points

Yedder’s digital counterpart seems to be equally comfortable when it comes to dribbling skills as his in-form version scores a high of 87. He does not, however, come very cheap. To include an IF Ben Yedder, one would have to cough up an amount no less than 60,000 coins.

Even at this rate, though, Yedder comes for an amount that is a lot cheaper than the lowest priced version of Griezmann.

Parallels

Each year FIFA comes up with a few ratings which seem to be quite unbelievable. Previously, Hector Bellerin was assigned a score of 77 despite being a part of the PFA Team of the Year. It was very surprising that players like Seamus Coleman, Nathaniel Clyne, Kyle Walker and Matteo Darmian all registered higher scores.

Similarly, Harry Kane was given a lower rating than Erik Lamela in 2016 despite becoming the first Tottenham player to net thirty goals in a season after Gary Lineker.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This version of Ben Yedder is certainly a bargain

To be fair, Yedder’s normal card is absolutely no match for Griezmann’s but that is quite inevitable. The Atletico ace exceeds Yedder in every aspect without an exception. In this case, Yedder registers an overall score of 80 compared to his IF score of 83.

However, any takers for Yedder are sure to find positives in the fact that this version of him costs anywhere between 1000-2000 coins. At this price, he is certainly a steal and definitely worth checking out.