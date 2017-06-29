Best FIFA XI of all time

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fail to make the cut.

Buffon is the highest rated keeper of all time

What’s the story?

Ultimate Team has been a feature of FIFA only recently but many legendary footballers have graced the game over the years. The team with the highest rated players in each position in FIFA history is made up of some of the greatest players of all time but surprisingly, only one current player makes the team.

The context

FIFA were rather generous in providing ratings to superstars in the past. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered to be two of the greatest players on the planet but believe it or not, both of them are not good enough for the best FIFA team of all time.

The heart of the matter

Opting for a traditional 4-4-2 formation, the man in goal is Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon. The Italian had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016-17 but back in FIFA 2005, he had a colossal rating of 97, making him the best custodian in the series. In the left back position, the choice was pretty obvious in the form of marauding Brazilian Roberto Carlos. Known for his sublime, curling free kicks, Carlos had a rating of 92 in FIFA 2002.

There have been several centre-backs over the years with a rating of 90 in the game but the best ones were Alessandro Nesta of Italy and Fernando Hierro of Spain. The Milan legend had a rating of 94 in FIFA 2005 and the former Real Madrid captain managed the same rating back in FIFA 2002. French defender Lilian Thuram slots in at right back with a rating of 92 in FIFA 2005.

In central midfield is the legendary Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, rated 96 in FIFA 2005 due to his exploits for Real Madrid. A surprise choice alongside him, Matteo Brighi was rated 97 in FIFA 2003. Considered one of the hottest young prospects at that time, he clearly didn’t live up to his reputation and FIFA got this one very wrong.

Brazilian magician Ronaldinho finds himself in the left wing position with a career-high rating of 95 in FIFA 2006. On the opposite flank is Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Luis Figo, who had an astounding rating of 97 in FIFA 2002.

Up front in attack is the legendary pair of Thierry Henry and Ronaldo. The Arsenal legend was the highest rated player in FIFA 2005 with a 97 rating. Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the highest rated player ever in the series with a stupendous rating of 98 in FIFA 2004.

What’s next?

FIFA 18 comes out on September 29 and it will be interesting to see if anyone makes it into this team on the basis of the new ratings.

Author’s take

FIFA has been rather stringent as far as player ratings are concerned in the recent past. With Ronaldo being announced as the cover star of FIFA 18, it seems likely that he will be the highest rated player once again. It remains to be seen if his or Messi’s ratings on FIFA 18 are good enough to get them onto this team.