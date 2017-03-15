Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo is the most skillful goalkeeper in the history of the FIFA game

EA Sports released a goalkeeper card for the midfielder after his goalkeeping heroics in 2012.

by deevyamulani News 15 Mar 2017, 10:25 IST

Melo took the goalkeeping after Muslera was sent off and saved a penalty

EA Sports’ FIFA series often throws up the most unique player ratings in each edition. One such unusual rating card was for Brazilian defensive midfielder, Felipe Melo, in FIFA 14, who became one of the most skilful goalkeepers in the game’s history when EA Sports released a goalkeeper card after his penalty saving heroics in 2012.

Felipe Melo is FIFA’s most skilful goalkeeper ever

In every instalment of the FIFA series, players are given cards specific to their talents and attributes shown on the pitch. These cards are rated as per the player’s talents and are given attribute ratings on the basis of the same. These players can then be traded on FIFA 17’s FUT platform in exchange for gold coins or other players.

In 2012, Turkish side, Galatasaray, were hot on the heels of the Turkish Super Lig leaders, Anatalyaspor, and needed a win against Elazigspor, who were a goal down in the fixture with only a couple of minutes remaining. The match was a high stakes game given that Gala needed to win the game to keep up with the league leaders.

Just when the result seemed to have been decided, Galatasaray ‘keeper Fernando Muslera committed a foul in his area and was sent off. Melo, a midfielder, was charged with carrying out the goalkeeping duties for the rest of the evening and was able to save a crucial penalty kick.

(Video Courtesy: tonyfox21 YouTube Channel)

Taking note of this notable achievement, EA Sports released a limited Felipe Melo goalkeeper card in FIFA 14 which made him the most skilful goalkeeper in FIFA history with great passing, good turn of pace and reflexes.

The Brazilian midfielder represented his national team at the 2010 World Cup and currently plies his trade at Brazilian club, Palmeiras, on loan from Italian club, Inter Milan. The turn of pace and reflexes seemed to have dulled a little with his current player card giving him a pace rating of only 69.

Age is catching up with the midfielder who is now winding down his career in his native Brazil.

While all outfield players would have tried their hand at goalkeeping, it is not often that a midfielder becomes so good at it that goalkeeping becomes his second position, at least in the FIFA game. While Melo may have become a forgotten player in the footballing history books, FIFA has kept his legacy alive as the most skilful goalkeeper of all-time.