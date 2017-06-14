Bungie and Activision unveils Destiny 2 at E3 2017

Destiny 2 is set to release on September 6 for Xbox One and PS4

The much-awaited gameplay trailer for Destiny 2 is here and fans cannot contain their excitement. With the launch of Destiny 2, Bungie will finally get to expand their most popular franchise to a new platform this year as this will be the fist time the franchise is coming to PC. Activision and Bungie has also confirmed that PC version will launch with 4K graphics.

Speaking at E3 2017, Bungie and Activision announced that Destiny 2 will offer a massive shared open-world. With greater emphasis on exploration, the developers have added various new locations for players to roam around and do missions with their friends. When vanilla Destiny came out in 2014, fans complained that the game did not have a proper story. This was later addressed by the developers who added interesting lores and backstories via updates and DLCs. However, it would seem like Bungie has learned from their mistakes. Destiny 2 is al set to feature interesting and compelling story lines which will see Commander Ghaul take control of The City and steal the Traveller’s light.

Vault of Glass is the most popular raid in Destiny

The three classes in Destiny (Titans, Warlock and Hunters) will see quite a lot of changes. The trailer released by Activsion and Bungie also shows the three new subclasses the game has to offer: Dawnblade for Warlocks, Sentinel for Titans and Arc Strider for Hunters. The game is also set to make introduce some significant changes to game mechanism and weapon models. Unlike the vanilla game which had primary, secondary and heavy weapons, Destiny 2 will feature Kinetic, Energy and Power weapons. Power weapons will essentially be a replacement for heavy hitting weapons like sniper rifles and the newly introduced grenade launchers.

Trials of Osiris is Destiny’s end-game multiplayer content

Another significant additions fans are excited about is the changes involved in matchmaking. Destiny 2 offers official clan support and Guided-Matchmaking which will allow players to seek help and coordinate matches like the Raid or Trials of Osiris. Moreover, game’s producer Luke Smith also announced PvP matches in Destiny 2 won’t run on a dedicated server. Instead of using a dedicated server, multiplayer games will be reduced to 4v4 matches in order to reduce lags.

Fans however, are slightly disappointed that Destiny 2, like its predecessor, will have few PlayStation exclusives. PS4 exclusives for Destiny 2 will include a multiplayer map, a three-player cooperative strike, a ship, an exotic weapon, and specialised gear sets.

It, however, seems like PC gamers will have to wait a bit longer to play Destiny 2. While the games releases on Xbox One and PS4 in September, Activision announced that the PC edition will hit the stores only on October 26. Destiny 2 is set to release on September 6 for Xbox One and PS4 and is already available for pre-order for Rs. 4000 (Standard Edition). The release dates are given below:

Early Access Beta for PS4 – July 18th

Early Access Beta for Xbox One – July 19th

Open Beta for Xbox One and PS4 – July 21st

PS4 and Xbox One launch – September 6th

PC launch – October 24th