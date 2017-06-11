EA launches a second version of FIFA 18 titled EA Sports FIFA

EA Sports FIFA is a custom built version developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be the face FIFA 18

As a part of EA Play, EA revealed the details for the second version of FIFA 18. EA Sports FIFA is a custom built version of FIFA 18 which is being developed for the Nintendo Switch. This version of the game will not be powered by a Frostbite engine and won't feature game modes such as The Journey. EA Sports FIFA seems like it is a more casual version of FIFA 18 that is designed to make the most out of The Switch.

Ultimate Team and FIFA Icons - a replacement the previously Xbox-exclusive Legends - make the cut, along with other features like Squad Building Challenges, Draft mode, Online and Offline Seasons, Tournaments. EA Sports FIFA will also introduce a new game mode called Local Seasons which will allow players to play the game with your friends across two Switch consoles. FIFA 18 for Switch will also include Kick-Off mode, Women’s International Cup, online tournaments, and skill games. EA also managed to impress their fans when they announced that FIFA 18 on Switch will run at 1080p when docked, and 720p handheld.

Only a week ago EA had confirmed that Ronaldo will be on the cover of FIFA 18 and released a teaser trailer under the title ‘FIFA 18: Fuelled by Ronaldo’.

"The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered. We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano. Working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fan base make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18," said Aaron McHardy, senior producer of FIFA, while talking about Ronaldo’s motion capture session at Madrid.

Alex Hunter and his ‘Journey’ will not be a part of EA Sports FIFA

For a while, the word on the street was that the Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is favoured to be on the cover of EA Sports FIFA. However, it seems like his recent knee injury and a lack of a contract extension at Manchester United has reduced his chance to be on the cover.

EA Sports FIFA will launch along with its next-gen counterpart on September 29 and will be available for pre-order soon.