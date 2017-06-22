EA Sports add the new one man kick-off style to FIFA 18

EA Sports have updated FIFA 18 with the latest rules of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo features in the Journey Mode as well as on the cover of FIFA 18

EA usually goes to great lengths to ensure that its annual instalment of FIFA matches fan’s expectations. As a result, not only are the FIFA instalments up to date in terms of graphics and game engine but also in sync with the latest rules and regulations governing the game so as to provide a wholesome gaming experience.

Meeting fan expectations for FIFA 18, EA Sports have kept up with the latest developments in the game by introducing the one man kick-off rule which was introduced to the footballing world in the beginning of last season.

The traditional method of a kick-off in football involved two players standing in the middle of the centre circle to begin the game. The ball had to be kicked in a forward motion by one of the players and received by the other player.

The new rules though stipulate that it is okay for only one player from a team to be present in the centre circle to kick things off. Also, it is now fine to directly pass the ball behind, something which would constitute an illegal kick-off in earlier times.

Although this rule was introduced before the release of FIFA 17 last year, FIFA’s Lead Gameplay Producer, Sam Rivera told DreamTeam FC, “I remember we talked about whether or not we could get it into the last game, but it was impossible for us to do it.” While EA could not include the feature last season due to time constraints, they have managed to include it this time around.

DreamTeam FC also played the game and revealed that once the one man kick-off option was selected before a game, all kick-offs in the game would have to be one man kick-offs. Sam also revealed that they went through a lot of data to observe which teams used the new kick-off option but couldn't reach a decision.

Anticipation with regard to FIFA 18 is building with the September launch date inching closer day by day. Excitement is also growing as EA releases snippets of information that reveal what the new game will look like.

From what we’ve seen of FIFA 18 so far, EA Sports seem to have carried on their tradition of releasing groundbreaking games every year. This year's FIFA instalment has the same irresistible feel to it and if the trailers and promos are anything to go by, FIFA fans are in for the time of their lives.