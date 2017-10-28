EA updates faces of Neymar, Raheem Sterling, David Silva in new FIFA 18 patch

Many players have received a facelift by FIFA.

Neymar

Frostbite, in all probabilities, took up most of their time last year to scan new player faces, hence this year, there were many more starheads and scanned players. The scanning team travel to different clubs, most recently Forest Green Rovers, to scan player faces before importing them into the game.

But there were still some players who weren't happy with their appearance in this year's FIFA edition like Sami Khedira, who slammed EA for not changing his long hair look.

There are still many players in the top teams that are still unrecognisable in FIFA, like Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Mayoral, Kovacic etc. All these things frustrated the gaming audience as they were expecting FIFA to at least scan player faces of the top teams.

So, FIFA has brought in a new update patch in which some player faces are brought nearer to the reality. Neymar, Raheem Sterling and David Silva are a few names that have got the facelift in the recent edition. However, fans were quick to point out the update does not automatically update faces on existing Career Mode saves.

One fan gamer wrote: “The faces don’t update on an existing career mode save, so you’d be stuck with head-of-hair David Silva and that ****** excuse for a face Raheem Sterling has had in the game for the last couple of years.”

Raheem Sterling

Sterling face looks much more like his real appearance. However, Sami Khedira's plea to shorten his hair in the game has been ignored, which adds fuel to the Khedira's controversy. PES has always given a tough competition to FIFA when facial features are concerned, so it even pounced on this opportunity and asked Sami Khedira of switching to PES!