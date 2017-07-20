FIFA 14 servers to be shut down in October

Earlier this month EA shut down servers of FIFA 12, FIFA 13.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 20 Jul 2017, 18:49 IST

FIFA 14 was one of the most popular video games of 2013/14

What’s the story?

The story is something that millions of FIFA fans do not want to hear or read. EA has decided to shut down the servers of FIFA 14 – one of the most popular versions of the series. All online features of FIFA 14 will likely be disabled and inaccessible on 18th October.

Now, FIFA has announced that days after the launch of FIFA 18, all versions of the FIFA 14 will be shut down including PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

The context

FIFA 14 boasts of having more Metacritic score than FIFA 17 (87% to 85%) and was a launch title for the Xbox One and PS4. The cover star was Lionel Messi, the best player on earth had an incredible rating of 94. FIFA 18 has Cristiano Ronaldo as their cover star, with a predicted 94 rating. EA released a service alert as far as shutting down is concerned but for some unknown reason kept quiet on official channels.

At the beginning of this month, EA deactivated servers for FIFA 12 and FIFA 13 version. In April, it had been reported that three FIFA titles were scheduled to have their online services shut down in May and July. Now EA has announced FIFA 14 is soon to meet the same fate.

The heart of the matter

This story will surely dishearten the fans across the world. FIFA 14 was one of the most popular version and fans loved it. Why EA has done it is unknown to us. They kept it a secret as well.

The game is currently part of EA Access, and it will be removed on the same date. Outside of shutting down any and all online functionality, this also locks achievement hunters out of certain achievements that require online play.

What’s next?

EA has done it and broke hearts around the globe. Now, FIFA 18 will be the version to look forward. EA has given a confirmation that FIFA 14 will be removed from EA Access on the same date as the server shutdown on October 18th.

It appears to operate the same way as a delisting — players who have already downloaded the title through the program can still access and play what is left of the game, but any online features will be disabled and inaccessible, of course.

Author’s take

This has come as a great shocker for all the fans who used to glue to their laptops, PCs, Play Stations etc. Though, it will definitely not end the love for FIFA. FIFA 18 is all set to launch and it’s time that fans, which include me as well, to set eyes on that.