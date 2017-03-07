FIFA 17: 6 tallest strikers in the game

If you're in need of a target man in your FUT or career mode team, here are six strikers who can act as one.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 19:10 IST

Height is Crouch’s strongest facet

Almost every football fan has, in his life, tried his/her hands on the famous EA Sports game FIFA 17. Just like the teams they support, on the game they follow a certain style of play and all of them have a distinct approach to the game.

While some like the traditional pass and move, some prefer the aerial through root and some like a more direct approach of using a fast and furious winger to deliver in crosses for the tall and clingy forwards to capitalise on.

The accuracy of crosses plays as important role as the position of the forward and his heading ability. However, if the striker is tall, it becomes far more easy to head the ball into the goal.

So, if you’re in need of a target man in yout FUT or career mode team, here are six strikers who can act as one.

#6 Peter Crouch (6’7”, 201 cm)

The Stoke city forward, just a fortnight ago, made it to the list of 5 players who are slower than some of the goalkeepers in the game. And here, he has made it to one of the tallest strikers in the game.

While his height might be the reason that he is not as fast as some of his fellow forwards, it surely his strongest facet. That’s how Mark Hughes has quite often used him for the Potters as well.