FIFA 17: Can you actually score from a throw-in?

What does this mean for FIFA 18?

by Sarthak Sharma Video 18 Jul 2017, 12:24 IST

FIFA 17 could be glitchier than you thought

What’s the story?

In a bizarre turn of events, it appears as though a glitch in the game allows you to score directly from a throw-in in FIFA 17. Yes, you heard that right. While it isn’t allowed in reality, FIFA 17 has been unable to implement the actual rule in its game, as brought to our attention by a user on FIFA subreddit.

The gamer noticed that following a long run up and throw, the ball ended in the back of the net after the goalkeeper failed to deal with the timid effort. Instead of being adjudged a goal kick (as it would be in a real life scenario), the goal stood and made for a head scratching piece of play.

In case you didn’t know…

FIFA 18 is almost upon us and glitches like these would have to be sorted out before the game's release on 29th September this year. The gaming world was quick to jump in on the situation and EA Sports’ offices would be busy with constant information on the matter.

The heart of the matter

As most gamers note, the unlikely situation likely occurred due to goalkeepers not being programmed to deal with such scenarios and his inability to clear or save the ball prompted the whistle from the referee. While it remains to be seen whether this was just a one-off error or a regular problem with the game, EA can’t be happy knowing that the much awaited FIFA 18 game is on its way and could be prone to such mishaps.

It could simply have been a case of the keeper’s touch on the ball making it seem as though a shot had been taken from outside the box, or something much more complicated which would force the developers to probably take a look at the rule book yet again.

What’s next?

Whatever the reason was, it must have made for a real laugh for the gamer playing while the incident took place and earmarks all that is wrong even now with one of the most popular video game franchises in the world.

Author’s take

With fans quick to react to this rare occurrence, EA Sports must make it imperative to take note of the proceeding and act fast in order to avoid an embarrassing incident like this in its anticipated FIFA 18 release.