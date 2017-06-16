FIFA 17 Career Mode: 5 top players at the end of their careers

We pick out 5 world class players to see how good they are in the FIFA 17 Career Mode at the fag end of their careers.

by Tushar Varma Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 21:02 IST

“Time waits for no man”

This adage is true for everyone, even more so for sportspersons. 30 is usually the number after which teams and fans start doubting a player’s abilities to play at the highest level. However, the great players prove that age is just a number by delivering amazing performances with consistency.

Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo are still going strong after the age of 30.

The virtual world is no different, with games like FIFA 17 having the Career Mode where gamers can see how players evolve every season and how player attributes change with age.

With FIFA 18 is set to be released worldwide on Friday, September 29, and we look at current footballing stars in FIFA 17 and pick out 5 world class players to see how good they are in the FIFA 17 Career Mode at the far end of their careers – with the help of YouTubers Rich Leigh and JoseManu.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

The current Ballon d’Or holder has a 66 rating at the age of 39

Ronaldo capped off a brilliant 2016-17 with club and country. A season, which confirmed the Real Madrid striker’s status as the best footballer in the world. The 32-year-old led Real Madrid to a double – they won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League as the talisman scored a total of 48 goals in all competitions.

Ronaldo was crowned the best player in FIFA 17 with his card rated at an overall of 94. He also had a Team Of The Year (TOTY) card which was given a rating of 99. He had a 98 pace attribute, 99 shot power, passing rated at 92 and 98 dribbling, in addition to a physicality rating of 94.

However, the Portugese cannot withstand the effects of ageing on FIFA 17 as at 39 years old, his overall rating is 66. His acceleration is down to 18 and his agility is rated ‘1'. Despite these shortcomings, Ronaldo still has decent stats in ball control, volleys, penalties, reactions, jumping and shot power.