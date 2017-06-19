FIFA 17: Chelsea's team at the start of the season compared to the end of the season

The changes in the Chelsea lineup over the course of the season.

Chelsea’s default line-up on FIFA 17

What’s the story?

The default Chelsea team that takes the field in FIFA 17 is a whole lot different to the side that actually played under Antonio Conte in real life at the end of the season. Indeed, the line-up that was put out against Arsenal in the FA Cup final was preferred for most parts of last season.

The context

Based on the previous season, EA Sports assigns the ratings of players as well as predicts the line-ups of the teams. While a lot of research goes into determining the same, some predictions prove to be accurate while some go horribly wrong.

The heart of the matter

In FIFA 17, the default formation of Chelsea was 4-3-3. The line-up consisted of Thibaut Courtois in goal with captain John Terry, Gary Cahill, Branislav Ivanovic and Cesar Azpilicueta marshalling the defence.

The three-man midfield was made up of Nemanja Matic, Cesc Fabregas and new signing N’Golo Kante. Up front in attack was Diego Costa, who was flanked by Eden Hazard and Willian on either side.

In real life, Chelsea did start the season with a similar 4-2-3-1 formation. But defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal left the Blues 8th on the table and Chelsea switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea’s starting XI against Arsenal in the FA Cup final

Courtois continued in goal and the three central defenders in front of him were Cahill, who was the new captain, new signing David Luiz and surprisingly, full-back Azpilicueta. Marcos Alonso was brought in to play at left wing-back and Victor Moses was transformed into a right wing-back.

There was no place for Fabregas in the starting line-up as Matic and Kante were the preferred choices. Willian too found himself out of the team as Pedro was preferred to partner Hazard and Costa in attack.

There was no place for club legend Terry as well while Ivanovic and Oscar were sold off in January. As we can see, there is a difference in personnel as well as formation between the FIFA 17 Chelsea team and the actual team.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen what the Chelsea team looks like in FIFA 18. Player ratings are expected to rise as Chelsea had a brilliant season in which they won the Premier League title and reached the final of the FA Cup.

Author’s take

To be fair to EA Sports, not many could have predicted a change to a back three for Chelsea. Also, Azpilicueta being transformed into a centre-back as well as Victor Moses playing at right wing-back were Conte’s masterstrokes which took the league by storm.