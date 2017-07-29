FIFA 17: Fan discovers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's insanely good Ultimate Team featuring Ronaldo and Bale

What a moment for this gamer.

Aubameyang himself is rated 86 in FIFA 17

What's the story?

A lucky FIFA 17 gamer was fortunate enough to come across one of the oddest and equally coolest sights at the same time when he routinely decided to play FIFA 17 on his console.

To his shock, Twitter user @lynstine61 found that he was up against possibly the toughest team yet in FUT. And it belonged to Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The giveaway was the fact that a turquoise-coloured player card emerged where Aubameyang played as a striker with an unusually high rating of 95 with it.

EA have given a default rating of 95 to professional football players along with the turquoise cards to distinguish them from others and give them a slight advantage owing to their achievements in reality. For Aubameyang too this was no different.

In case you didn't know...

Since 2012, rare bluish cards have been appearing in the Ultimate Team and these are not available to normal FUT users and remain reserved for pro footballers even today. In this team for Aubameyang, he was himself rated 95 and had a number of other blue coloured player packs in his team.

The heart of the matter

The team comprised of some big name players and very highly-rated mediocre players as well with Aubameyang's Dortmund teammate Lukasz Piszczek rated 91 and keeper Jack Butland at 86.

The midfield had N'Golo Kante and Leipzig's Naby Keita marshalling the area, both of whom were rated very highly, showing just how much interest the Gabon International takes in his ultimate team adventures. The team also included Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

In defence, Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly made up the centre back pairing with Filipe Luis running down left full back. The team, however, had a chemistry of 91 and boasted an impressive 5-star rating with Zinedine Zidane the manager of the team. Pretty cool indeed.

What's next?

The oddly coloured player card is a dead give away when it comes to identifying professional players in the Ultimate Team so look out for that next time you're playing FIFA. With FIFA 18 set to arrive, we will have to wait and see if this particular aspect has been changed by the developers or not.

Author's take

For the gamer on the other side, playing against Aubameyang's account must have been a thrilling experience and we wonder whether he was able to come out victorious in the end.