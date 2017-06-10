FIFA 17 fans angry as EA Sports exclude Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stars from La Liga Team of the Season

Two of the La Liga's best talents had to deal with some form of rejection in EA Sports' FIFA 17 La Liga Team of the Season

by deevyamulani News 10 Jun 2017, 16:38 IST

Luka Modric was left out in EA Sports La Liga Team of the Season

What’s the story?

EA Sports released their annual La Liga Team of the Season featuring the best performers from La Liga teams over the course of the season. The lineup features the usual suspects in the form of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi but FIFA 17 fans are incensed at two very notable omissions from the squads. Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, after a spectacular season, failed to make the entire 23-man squad and Antoine Griezmann, who scored over 20 goals for Atleti this season was left out of the starting XI altogether.

In case you didn’t know...

At the end of every season, EA Sports release compilations of the best players playing in the major football leagues across the world. Starting out with an initial overall team of the season, they eventually release teams of the season for all the leagues that are represented in the ongoing FIFA edition.

This season’s La Liga team, as has been the case for the past few years is dominated by footballers from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, with each team having more than three representatives each in the 23-man squad.

Heart of the matter

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric has enjoyed a stellar campaign which has seen him included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season but apparently, this was not enough for EA Sports, who decided to exclude the Croatian from the list of the best players in the La Liga. The midfielder was at the heart of everything Real Madrid did last season and ended the season on a high, assisting one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in the Champions League final.

Antoine Griezmann, on the other hand, scored more than 20 goals for Atletico throughout the season and was the unpredictable spark in the mechanically efficient Atletico Madrid squad. Adding insult to injury, three of Griezmann’s teammates, Jan Oblak, Filipe Luis and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco who had a far lower output than the Frenchman were included in the squad.

What next?

The exclusion of Luka Modric from the squad has led to some FIFA 17 fans venting their frustration at the Croatian’s exclusion on twitter with fans puzzled at his absence.

Ok seriously now wheres modric — Axel B (@TBF_FC) June 8, 2017

-Wher is Luka Modric — Ali Al-Nashri (@The6esT) June 8, 2017

Give us Modric as 24th player !!! — Yannick Jones (@jones_yannick) June 8, 2017

The absence of Griezmann in the starting XI was also puzzling as he was one of the best attacking players in the division after the usual suspects in the form of Ronaldo and Messi.

Author’s Take

Although Luka Modric might not have had the most impressive season in terms of numbers, he was an excellent performer in the heart of the Real Madrid midfield. Everything Real Madrid did in an attacking sense went through the Croatian’s feet and it was unjust to leave him out. Antoine Griezmann’s case, on the other hand, is a different story. When you play in a league which boasts the talents of Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez and Neymar, there is bound to be a lack of space in the starting XI and you just have to deal with a seat on the bench.