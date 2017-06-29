FIFA 17: How a squad of top strikers fares in the Premier League

Can the likes of Robert Lewandowski and co. win the Premier League?

The Bournemouth team with the best strikers in the world

What’s the story?

Ever wondered if a team full of the highest rated strikers in the game can win the toughest league in the world or not? Look no further as YouTuber SamGSY decided to find out exactly that with the help of FIFA 17 Career Mode.

The context

YouTuber SamGSY transferred the best centre-forwards in the world to Bournemouth. Will the team blitz through the Premier League or will they concede goals left, right and centre? Let’s find out.

The heart of the matter

The squad includes the likes of current Premier League stars Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez as well as superstars from other leagues like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Antoine Griezmann. Pacy strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are playing as full backs.

At the midway point of the season, Bournemouth found themselves in a respectable fourth position behind Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Surprisingly, they scored only 25 goals up till that point, fewer than even West Brom in 10th place and drew a lot of games.

Come the end of the season, Bournemouth drop down the table and finish in the sixth position with a total of 63 points. The best strikers in the world could muster up only 53 goals throughout the season, 23 less than Premier League champions Chelsea. The team conceded 43 goals, more than the 13th placed Manchester City.

The final league table at the end of the season

Luis Suarez shone the most out of all the strikers in the team as far as goal-scoring is concerned. He was the only one who made it to the top 10 goal scorers in the league with a final haul of 12 goals.

This just proves that playing players out of position may not yield the desired outcome.

Video

Author’s take

YouTubers are filled with wacky ideas as far as FIFA is concerned and this is just the latest among them. I am sure the thought must have crossed your mind too but now we know the results.