FIFA 17: Marcus Rashford turns into an unstoppable force by 2025

Marcus Rashford seems to have a glorious FIFA future ahead of him.

by deevyamulani Video 08 Aug 2017, 20:19 IST

What's the story?

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is one of the hottest properties in world football and his progress on FIFA 17 offers a glimpse into what is surely going to be a glorious future for the youngster. One of the better rated young talents in FIFA 17, Rashford goes on to become literally unstoppable in the game as the years go by as shown in a YouTube video on FNG's channel.

In case you didn't know...

The Salford born youngster is a Manchester United academy graduate who can play across the frontline. The 19-year old had a blistering start to his career under Louis van Gaal and managed to score in his domestic and continental Manchester United debuts as well as scoring in his first senior start for England.

He is also one of the faster players in the game with speed ratings that would shame most Premier League defenders.

The heart of the matter

FNG studied the progress of a number of youth prospects in his video but Marcus Rashford stood out. Eight years from now, the Englishman will be entering the prime years of his career at 27-years of age.

His rating on FIFA 17 rises to 88 and he is worth £47 million for his attributes.

On FIFA 17, Marcus Rashford develops into a defenders' nightmare with a sprint speed of 99 and dribbling attributes rated at 98. His acceleration is also maxed out at 99 and his finishing is deadly with a rating of 85. Other standout attributes include agility, ball control and stamina.

What's next?

Under Jose Mourinho, Rashford has had to settle for a place on either wing and play the role of a stand in striker due to the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He is likely to continue playing in that role after the Old Trafford club managed to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer.

While such a shift is no doubt beneficial for the youngster's development, Rashford will be itching to shift to his more natural position as he matures with age.

Author's take

Marcus Rashford has shown glimpses of what he may eventually be capable of in his brief time in the Red Devil's first team. If FIFA statistics are anything to go by, Manchester United have unearthed a gem and should do everything they can to hold on to the Mancunian.