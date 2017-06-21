FIFA 17: Watch what happened when India played the best team on FIFA

The game was played in Legendary mode.

Ever wondered what would happen if the Indian men’s national team took on the best team ever on FIFA 17? That is exactly what happened when YouTuber TheFobGamer played with India against the mighty Classic XI in a two-legged tie.

In what could be dubbed as the most unfair game ever, a classic David and Goliath case, India, a one-star team faced Classic XI, a five-star team.

India’s attack in the game is rated a paltry 62. If you think that the midfield and defence are better off, you are wrong as they are rated 57 and 58 respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, we all know that Classic XI is the best team of all time consisting of some of the biggest legends of the game. Their attack and midfield are rated 92 and the defence is rated an incredible 93.

Played over two legs, the first match was played at India’s home. The default formation was discarded in favour of a 5-4-1 formation. Star players Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua were surprisingly omitted from the starting line-up.

A screenshot of the final score of the match

Former German forward Rudi Voller opened the scoring for Classic XI with a glancing header from Giacinto Facchetti’s brilliant cross in the 75th minute. India squandered a glorious chance in injury time when Lalrindika Ralte’s shot was acrobatically saved by former Swedish goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Classic XI, who got the precious away goal.

In the second leg away from home, the men in blue played in a 4-3-3 formation. India surprisingly took the lead in the 28th minute when Alwyn George slotted home a well-taken effort.

Against all odds, India doubled their lead when Eugeneson Lyngdoh latched on to Ralte’s lobbed pass and unleashed a fierce volley into the top corner in the 38th minute. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off a string of saves to keep the score 2-0 at half time.

In the second half, former Italian footballer Bruno Conti made the score level on aggregate with a thumping header from Cha Bum-Kun's first-time cross. India had a glorious chance at the stroke of full time to put the game to bed but George’s shot was brilliantly parried away by Ravelli.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of India and they emerged victorious on away goals over two legs against the mighty Classic XI!

Now, who would have thought that was possible? In Legendary mode, no less.

