FIFA 18: 5 features we need in The Journey Season 2

EA will reveal FIFA 18 during the EA Play event on June 10.

by Anuragh Saukat Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 19:04 IST

Alex Hunter, the protagonist of FIFA 17’s The Journey Mode

The Journey, a game mode first introduced in FIFA 17, is one of FIFA’s most significant additions to the franchise. The Journey allowed players to step into the shoes of Alex Hunter, a young footballer, and make decisions that would help him become the next Premier League star. While the game mode had a lot to offer, it wasn't without its flaws which made Hunter’s debut season feel incomplete.

Considering that The Journey (Season 2) will be making a return in FIFA 18, EA needs to implement a few changes to make sure that the story mode offers a compelling narrative and engaging gameplay. Here are few features EA could add to The Journey 2 before launching the game later this fall.

#1 Build your own character

Hunter as he walks into Manchester United’s dressing room

Playing The Journey as Alex Hunter was fun. However, it would be interesting if EA allowed us to play as ourselves. Allowing players to design their own characters would make the game more engaging. Adding character customization to The Journey shouldn't be a problem considering that it is just an enhanced version of the Be A Pro mode.

EA could also try to give the players an option to design their own Hunter. EA already uses a similar feature in their sci-fi franchise Mass Effect. Despite the fact that we could play only as Commander Shepherd, the character was completely customisable – all the way down to the character's gender. Such a feature in Journey 2 would also encourage fans to play as female footballers.