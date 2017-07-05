FIFA 18: Football fans troll Alex Hunter mercilessly as he takes “The Journey” to Twitter

by Sarthak Sharma News 05 Jul 2017, 16:20 IST

Poor ol ’ Hunter!

What’s the story?

FIFA’s story mode character Alex Hunter is all set to bring “The Journey” back for a second season with the impending arrival of FIFA 18. While fans are looking forward to the release of the landmark EA sports creation, they were treated to some early humour via social media.

EA decided to make a platform for Hunter on Twitter in order to promote the game and release some important features of the game. While this objective was met, it came at the cost of some finding the idea of a fictional Twitter account quite intriguing.

Fans were quick to ridicule Hunter appearing in a Chelsea shirt and replies with racist undertones were also posted.

In case you didn’t know…

Alex Hunter is a fictional figure featuring in FIFA 17 and very soon in FIFA 18 through the EA Sports developing platform and gamers can play the career of the youngster throughout a season of fun and adventure en route to a triumphant end.

The next season of ‘The Journey’ will see Alex Hunter playing for Chelsea. FIFA 18 will showcase the best of Hunter in what promises to be a gripping story.

Top club, amazing fans, tough decision ahead! — Alex Hunter (@MrAlexHunter) July 1, 2017

The heart of the matter

The Twitter account goes by @MrAlexHunter and was released by EA to promote the game but some fans and fellow footballers have got a real kick out of the character on social media. Spurs’ Dele Alli poked fun at Hunter by sparking seemingly sarcastic rumours about his possible move to North London, prompting fans around the world to follow suit.

Arguing over the presence of a virtual player on a very real social media platform, Twitter users around the world are digging into poor old Alex who obviously can’t seem to keep up with the pressure. With the account currently inactive to some extent, we might have to wait for the days leading up to FIFA 18’s release for a decent reply from Alex Hunter.

These are some of the replies to Hunter’s tweet.

Actually you've been loaned to Vitesse sorry mate. Check your email. Good luck — Saravanan CFC (@Holaydiver) July 1, 2017

Palmtrees in the background = FIFA street and you can go to the Zimbabwean league confirmed — Luca (@Treform_07) July 1, 2017

Hunter you money grabbing kid sterling 2.0 — *InaK™ (@_KushimoFolarin) July 1, 2017

What’s next?

Almost every football fan around the world is waiting for the next edition of EA Sports’ FIFA series. With the huge success of ‘The Journey’ mode in FIFA 17, Alex Hunter has become a household name among fans and they’ll be itching to see what journey does the imaginary character embarks on.

Author’s take

They say that any publicity is good publicity so Hunter’s acknowledgement by superstars such as Delle Alli and others might just be the catalyst that EA sports needed to push sales of the game and promote the famed story mode even more. As for Alex Hunter’s twitter account? The less said the better.

