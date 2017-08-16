Antoine Griezmann predicts his own FIFA 18 ratings and asks fans' opinion

With a Twitter poll, Antoine Greizmann gets over 80,000 fans to rate him, in an attempt to increase his rank in the upcoming FIFA 18.

The Frenchman is ripe for a FIFA 18 upgrade

What's the story?

With the anticipated arrival of FIFA 18, Antoine Griezmann's fans had another fun activity to look forward to. The Atlético Madrid forward reached out to his 4.13 million followers to predict his rating. This was done in an attempt to urge EA officials to consider an upgrade in his ranking, as 29 September gears up for the release of FIFA 18.

The striker has indirectly predicted his own ratings with his 88-89 yardstick giving a hint.

In case you didn't know

The France international forward was earlier rated 88 when FIFA 17 rolled out. His performance over the last season, witnessed him netting 27 goals in every competition.

This led to him achieving numerous upgrades in the game which included the likes of a 95-rated Team Of The Season card. This included stats such as 95 shooting, 96 pace, and 98 dribbling, thereby making his card one of the best in the game.

The heart of the matter

While Griezmann did not see a bad season in the 2016-17 campaign, the Atletico Madrid striker did not quite match up to the heights of previous years. The French forward was seen scoring 16 La Liga goals last season. He managed 22 apiece in the 2014-2015 as well as the 2015-16 campaign.

As a result of this, Greizmann has been eager to know what rating he will be receiving this coming September. In an attempt to up his ranking, he sent out a message on Twitter, urging his many fans to give their take on his rating. He asked his followers on Twitter to place a vote on how high he should be rated. After which, the footballer decided to post his results and also tag the French account of EA Sports, in an attempt to gain their approval.

According to the results posted, above 80,000 fans took to the polls, where 35 per cent believed that he deserves a ranking of above 89.

What's next?

After a dramatic plea to his fans, one will have to wait till FIFA 18's release on 29th September to see if the Madrid star's attempt proves fruitful.

Author's take

With the release date of FIFA 18 drawing closer, its fans are looking forward to new inputs in the game. Also, owing to the performance of Greizmann over the past years and his last season here's hoping that his followers and fans who voted for him are met with positive results. Moreover, here's hoping that the French star himself achieves his desired rank.