FIFA 18: Career Mode to feature award galas and more mind-blowing features

FIFA 18 is available for early access as well.

The screenshot has surfaced after a FIFA 18 beta user posted it online. Source: Dream Team

What’s the story?

With the release for FIFA 18 inching closer by the day, the virtual world is coming across more and more disclosures on what to expect from the latest version. All eyes are on the Career Mode this year, which seems to promise to give a far better and more real experience this year.

The context

The much spoken about changes to the Career Mode in FIFA 18 have been causing a stir amongst fans. A recent image from the FIFA 18 beta discloses yet another feature, showcases a ceremony with Cristiano Ronaldo picking up a Player of the Year award.

Heart of the matter

There isn’t a doubt about the amount of thought and effort put in by EA sports into upscaling Career Mode, going as far as adding features that allow players to get nice rewards when they perform really well.

The most spoken about feature so far in the FIFA 18 Career Mode has been the one, which lets players have interactive negotiations and discussions regarding transfers, and contracts in person with other club reps and agents, a first in the history of gaming

With cutscenes added, the mode has gone through a visual transformation as well, with the addition of cutscenes and visuals screening new player signings.

There has been a great amount of discussion regarding the same with wish lists from fans floating around in social forums asking for changes. EA Sports seems to have taken a lot of these considerations into heed before planning the upcoming Career Mode carefully.

Prior to the official release of the FIFA 18, which is slated to happen end of next month, fans have been given the opportunity to test a demo of the same around the 15th of September.

Based out of the same format that the EA use for their preview events, the demo allows one to play as any one of these teams - Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC

The demo also enables one to play through the first bit of the Journey.

What’s next?

A huge Ultimate Team showcase has been slated to be taking place next week at the Gamescom expo in Cologne. This would be the first time fans would get a great amount of disclosure about the game before it is available for all.

While the demo is available from the 15th of September, the main game will be released on the 29th of September.

For the impatient and enthusiastic fans out there, that can’t wait to get their hands on the game, for a little bit of extra money, early access to play FIFA 18 for 10 hours, five to eight days before the launch has been made available. This would be just one of the many early access opportunities presented to the fans, including the Icon edition and the FIFA Web App.

Author’s take

Career Mode in the FIFA 18 seems to be a complete package, from spectacular visuals to engaging new features. Though this edition might be slightly slower than FIFA 17, the life-like features are sure to turn that into an advantage.