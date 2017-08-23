FIFA 18: Demo leak suggests FIFA Street could be making a shocking return

This piece of news comes as a huge shock.

We could see Ronaldo in full street mode this time around

What's the story?

With FIFA 18 just a month away from its historic launch, it appears that a rather exciting twist in the tail has met this highly anticipated game's release.

The FIFA 18 demo is all ready to be played at the Gamescom 2017 and it seems that fans have managed to spot a curious feature in the FIFA demo. That feature is none other than the revered FIFA Street feature which had taken the gaming world by storm in its heyday.

The footage of this particular feature is all over Twitter and has social media buzzing over a possible inclusion of it in the upcoming FIFA 18 video game.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA Street was among the most popular spin off games ever made by EA Sports and gave an alternative to the regular football action on the pitch that gamers were used to. The spin off featured the same top stars but in a new avatar, one that had them in a flashy street attire, performing insane skill moves and taking on their counterparts in thrilling 5 vs 5 team action.

The heart of the matter

FIFA Street may have been incredibly popular among football fans and gamers alike, but EA Sports stopped producing the game a while back. Since its inception in 2005, Street was a healthy alternative to the annual FIFA release but now stands dissolved.

What makes this leaked footage even more shocking is that just recently FIFA officials had informed media sources that regardless of all the buzz on social media for a return of the feature, FIFA Street would not be a part of FIFA 18. While the officials acknowledged the support of the Street series, they also made it extremely clear that this year would see no heroic return for the franchise.

What's next?

FIFA 18 demo is ready to be played but the full version of the game will be available on 29th September on PC, PS 4, Xbox One and an alternative form of the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch.

Author's take

While details remain sketchy on the matter and clarity would be attained only after an official release, if FIFA Street does make its way back into our lives it would shoot FIFA's popularity into the next dimension and sales would go through the roof. Nostalgic gamers might well be treated to an absolute classic when FIFA 18 releases next month.