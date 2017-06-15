FIFA 18: EA to introduce new goal celebrations in the game

Gamers can now celebrate in style with the latest goal celebrations

Ronaldo doing the ‘thinking’ celebration in FIFA 18

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is going to incorporate new goal celebrations which have been made famous by certain players. Based on the footage we have seen so far, five new celebrations are almost certain to find their way into the game.

The context

The gameplay trailer of FIFA 18 was released on 10th June 2017. The trailer featured some popular goal celebrations of late by Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala, Jamie Vardy and Blaise Matuidi.

The heart of the matter

FIFA 18 is going to be a whole lot realistic as it is set to include Ronaldo’s thinking pose celebration, Griezmann's James Harden Cook and stir pot celebration, Dybala's gladiator mask celebration, Vardy's mannequin challenge celebration and Matuidi's charo celebration.

There have been some iconic celebrations over the years, like Eric Cantona standing still and looking at the crowd, Tim Cahill air boxing near the corner flag, Mario Balotelli’s ‘why always me?’ celebration and Jimmy Bullard mimicking his manager and telling his teammates off.

Some of the common goal celebrations in the game series are somersaults, kissing the badge, pointing to the sky, putting the ball underneath the shirt, rocking a cradle, sucking the thumb and putting a finger to the mouth and silencing the opposition crowd.

Ronaldo made his celebration famous when he crouched down and posed for the cameras, holding his chin after scoring a goal against rivals Atletico Madrid. The celebration sent social media into a frenzy as memes mocking his celebration became viral.

Griezmann used to do the ‘hotline bling’ celebration but it is his latest celebration that is set to be included in the game.

Video

Author’s take

The gamers sure love in indulging in a bit of showing off in terms of celebrations after a goal and the new celebrations will certainly excite them.

