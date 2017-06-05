FIFA 18: EA Sports to launch new edition trailer tonight

FIFA 18 is slated to release this fall for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

by Anuragh Saukat Breaking 05 Jun 2017, 13:07 IST

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is rumoured to be the cover star for FIFA 18

What's the story?

We’re only a few days away from E3 2017 and we expected EA to kick off the event with the reveal of FIFA 18. Since the announcement of FIFA 18, there have hardly been any official updates about the upcoming instalment, leaving a lot of room for rumours. However, EA has shared some official news and told their fans that they get to see a glimpse of FIFA 18 later tonight (on June 5th).

In case you didn’t know...

Despite having many issues, last year's FIFA 17 was a huge success and was quite well received by both critics and gamers. With the introduction of a new story mode, FIFA 17 had something fresh to offer and the game went on to become a best-seller all around the world. With the possibility of a lot more interesting features, it is very likely that this year’s instalment will repeat the success.

Heart of the matter

Earlier EA announced on Twitter and Facebook that they were going to release a reveal trailer in a day. Fans were not expecting such a move from EA, especially considering that it was always assumed that FIFA 18 would make its first appearance during the EA Play event at E3 2017 on June 10. However, EA has not yet provided a release time yet and has encouraged fans to keep an eye on their YouTube channel to watch the trailer go live. It can be assumed that reveal will go live at around 10.30 pm IST / 10 am PST as this is the traditional time all developers use while launching a game.

What’s next?

With EA wanting to keep their fans on the edge of the seat, there’s uncertainty as to what exactly the release might reveal. However, we can hope to see more details surrounding the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 18. As of now EA has confirmed that the Switch would be getting a different release under the title of EA Sports FIFA (and not FIFA 18.) We are more than likely to get more information about FIFA 18 and EA Sports FIFA during EA’s presentation at E3 2017 this Saturday at 12 pm PT (Sunday 12.30 am IST)

FIFA 18 will be one among many games that EA will showcase at the event. It is confirmed that EA Sports will also reveal other sports games including Madden NFL 18, and the much awaited NBA Live 18. Other titles that EA will showcase during their presentation includes Need for Speed Payback and Battlefront 2.

Author’s take

It is quite surprising that EA announced that fans would get a first look today considering that the EA Play event is only a few days away. It is possible that EA has a lot of other things that planned for their presentation on Saturday, and a reveal trailer prior to the event could ensure that they won’t have to spend a lot of time talking about FIFA 18 at E3. We are also not sure about the details that could accompany this reveal trailer, but we are hoping that we get more details about The Journey Season 2, the new leagues that are included, and how EA will handle EA Sports FIFA for the Nintendo Switch.