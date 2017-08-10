FIFA 18: EA Sports release latest features in video package

This new feature could be the missing piece in the puzzle.

Ronaldo will be on the cover for FIFA 18

What's the story?

FIFA 18 will undergo some major changes in its dynamics if the latest video clipping released by EA Sports is anything to go by.

The major change we talk of appears to be in the game's atmosphere. The overall stadium experience of the FIFA series has been often criticised by fans for being too lacklustre and unappealing. On the other hand, PES has worked its way into the good books of gamers by having a more complete gaming experience owing to interactions between fans and players in the stadium.

But if the new trailer is to be believed, EA seem to have worked hard on making the in-game stadium atmosphere more to fan's liking. It looks impressive too, full with impeccable camera work and a sneak peek into the possible FIFA 18 gameplay.

In case you didn't know...

The Facebook and Twitter pages of EA Sports FIFA have been awfully busy of late, giving fans a slight taste of what to expect when the game makes its way into our lives next month. With the release date coming closer, new features are being unveiled by the developers to improve sales as well as promote the game on a worldwide stage.

The heart of the matter

Immersive atmospheres is what they're calling this new feature and it shall include new stadiums to choose from, with the game now touching various countries around the world. The addition of high-resolution crowds means that you'll be able to see faces of unknown fans around the world in the clearest of fashion.

In the past, FIFA avoided showing crowd faces to cover up on the lack of attention to detail given to these spectators. New crowd behaviours will allow the everyday gamer to witness reactions of the crowd to a tense game or even a missed opportunity at goal.

New pitch side additions and even banners have been added to make the close surroundings of the ground look incredibly realistic. On-pitch graphics have also been added finally to give a more holistic look to the match being played.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will release on 29th September and is bound to be one of the most enjoyable games released this year.

Author's take

The new additions and developments will blur the lines between reality and virtual gaming to a whole new level and promises big things when this much awaited series makes its inevitable return.