FIFA 18: EA Sports reveal Neymar's FUT rating post PSG-move

These numbers look highly impressive.

What's in store for Neymar fans on FUT 18?

What's the story?

It's been a whirlwind past week for football fans around the world ever since Neymar Jr. decided to make the controversial switch to PSG from Barcelona. The €222 million transfer to the Paris club has raised eyebrows all over the world but it brings with it an air of optimism if you're a PSG fan.

EA Sports decided to cash in on the big money transfer too this week as they released their second Neymar-PSG related video in a matter of a couple of days. And this time it's big news too.

In their latest reveal, EA have teased a possible FUT rating for the Brazilian as part of PSG and it makes for pretty reading. In a PSG shirt of course, Neymar has been rated an impressive 92, and the reveal is complete with a walk out and fireworks.

CONFIRMED - @neymarjr will be in the #FUT18 Ones to Watch on Sep 29! Rest of the OTW revealed closer to launch. [rating not final] pic.twitter.com/BfexuALicX — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 4, 2017

In case you didn't know...

This week will go down in football history as the time when Neymar made the move to PSG for a record sum of money. A reported urge to be the main man at another club is being cited as the major reason for the move.

The heart of the matter

If Neymar indeed wanted to move out of the shadow of Leo Messi at Barcelona, things appear to be looking up for the striker as a rating of 92 would put him neck and neck with his Argentine counterpart, as Messi is likely to be rated around the 93 mark himself. The rating-card for Neymar shows incredible stats of its own with 91 pace and 95 dribbling, making him one of the best dribblers in the game. His shooting is 84 but passing could improve as it is currently rated at a mere 78.

While these numbers are far from concrete, FUT fans must be chomping at the bit following this reveal and could be in for a treat when the game finally comes out.

What's next?

FIFA 18 will be available on PS 4, Xbox One and PC on 29th September with Standard, Deluxe and ICONS edition all ready to be unveiled.

Author's take

The move from Barca to PSG may prove to be the best decision ever for Neymar as his career could take off from this point. With his best years yet to come, the Brazilian maestro could prove all the critics wrong when he puts on that PSG shirt.