FIFA 18: EA to make major changes to referees and decision making

Refereeing decisions will be better in the upcoming edition.

by Sarthak Sharma News 11 Jul 2017, 22:04 IST

There will be changes to refereeing calls

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is just around the corner and a host of changes are expected in the game this time around. FIFA 17 was a hit owing to the introduction of the Frostbite Engine along with new and improved features such as gameplay and in game graphics.

The engine brought with it a superior feel to the game and a new story mode known as ‘The Journey’ also arrived to the elite video game series. This year, Frostbite powered EA Sports, will hope to continue the good work done last year with its own changes and will hope to make a big splash yet again.

In case you didn’t know…

Among the host of changes fans have asked for, one recurring factor is the impact of referees in the game and how decision making has been influenced by EA Sports in previous years. In a statement, EA has acknowledged the need for constant upgrades in the game and admitted to referees being below par last season. They have gone on to say that FIFA 18 will include a better system of decisions and referees with last season being overhauled this time around.

FIFA has faced heavy criticism in the past for poor decisions and head scratching calls at important stages in the match. As it stands, this should be repaired.

Also read: EA Sports adds new tackling function in FIFA 18

The heart of the matter

With limited FIFA 18 plays so far and the beta coming out soon and the demo after that, we will soon be able to say with conviction what exactly the changes are but as of right now, fans should be content with the fact that something sure is happening.

FIFA 17 saw complaints of vague refereeing decisions which influenced matches and completely changed the complexion of the game. In fact, historically too, the game has faced constant criticism over its poor refereeing calls often leading to frustration among the gamers all over the world. Even though details are sketchy, fans should expect fair calls proportionate to the foul or challenge rather than random yellow and red cards being shown, especially in critical matches.

What’s next?

With the release of the game and plenty of proposed changes, FIFA 18 promises to deliver on its promises and make this one of the best games produced. Other issues such as commentary and stadiums also seem to be revamped making this one of EA’s most efficient productions in recent times.

Also read: FIFA 18: Beta version will allow lucky fans to play game in advance

Author’s take

FIFA 18 will release on PS 4, Xbox One and PC towards the end of September and with promotions at an all time high, expect sales to go through the roof for this much anticipated game release.