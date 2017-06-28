FIFA 18: Fans want EA Sports to ban a stadium from their next FIFA game

According to fans, a glitch in one of the stadium is making people sick.

San Siro is home to both Inter Milan and AC Milan

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 is only a few months away from release and EA Sports has been taking feedback from fans to ensure that their next game is polished before release. A recently released Reddit report suggests that fans want EA Sports to remove a stadium from their upcoming game.

Context

San Siro is the legendary Italian stadium that houses two sporting giants – AC Milan and Inter Milan. However, despite the stadium’s amazing history, fans want the stadium to be banned from FIFA 18. EA Sports has a history of listening to fan feedback to look for bugs and suggestions, allowing them to release a well-developed game.

Heart of the matter

According to Reddit, a lot of FIFA fans have complained that San Siro stadium, due to bad camera angles, seems very disorienting. Players said that the camera was all over the place and often zoomed in and out randomly. Many fans found it really hard to play with their favourite teams as the camera angles make it difficult for them to play the game. Though the weird camera movements in San Siro may look harmless, the randomness often triggers a stroboscopic effect which is really harmful and can make players sick. “The camera was all over the place it was zooming in and out going left to right constantly, had to quit out the game as I felt sick,” one fan mentioned in the feedback. Moreover, exposure to such a ‘strobe effect’ can even cause stroke or epilepsy, both of which are life-threatening.

What’s next?

FIFA 18 is set to release on September 29th and this gives EA Sports quite a lot of time to work on developing a well-polished game. While EA Sports usually listens to fan feedback before launching a game, fans feel like this is an issue EA might not fix. Turns out the glitch in the stadium has been a problem for a couple of years and, EA Sports has been ignoring the issue despite all the complaints. “its been like that for years. Just try to avoid this stadium...I don’t think they will be changing it,” said another fan.

San Siro has been glitched out for over a year

Author’s take

EA Sports has a habit of not revealing too much information before the launch of their game. Nonetheless, while this might seem like a simple issue, playing in the stadium is very disorienting. The fact that they have not fixed this before despite all the complaints could mean that they might not fix the issue in FIFA 18 either. However, given that EA Sports plans on entering the eSports arena with the launch of FIFA 18, there is a good possibility that they might fix it to ensure that the competitive environment remains undisturbed. Until then players can choose to switch off Co-op view, as this seems to be the game setting that triggers the glitch.