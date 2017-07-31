FIFA 18: Fans want Marco Asensio to be rated higher in the game

Will Asensio receive a ratings upgrade?

Asensio has been a big player for Madrid recently

What's the story?

Marco Asensio was on fire towards the business end of last season and it appears that his good work has not gone unnoticed. Asensio played a major role as Real Madrid managed to win both the Spanish League title and the Champions League, retaining the latter and becoming the first team to do so.

Asensio's contribution in the Champions League final, in particular, was one that stood out as he scored as well as beautifully set up goals, leading Los Blancos to an unprecedented feat. In its wake, several users on FIFA-sub reddit have taken the opportunity to let their voices be heard, calling out EA Sports and demanding that the youngster's ratings be proportionate to his talent.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA 18 is set for a release on 29th September and will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. So far, ratings of icons such as Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario have been revealed with little other to drive home about.

With the hype surrounding the game, EA will hope that the game itself can live up to all the talk about it.

The heart of the matter

Asensio was not amongst the highest rated players in FIFA 17 by all means but has developed a lot in the past season with his pace being the spotlight of the Spaniard's league form. It is that blistering pace that has so many fans urging that EA Sports make the right choices when it comes to rating this talented Madridista.

Fans argued that Arturo Vidal had a much higher pace stats as compared to Asensio which is nothing but criminal when you consider what the Spanish attacker has to offer on the flanks. Other users were quick to fire at EA as well with prayers to not rate Asensio as a 70 odd winger who was just another upstart in the game. It remains to be seen whether the developers will pay heed to this advice.

What's next?

With the game releasing next month, more information about the game is streaming in. The game will have 3 major editions with the Standard, Deluxe and ICON editions all set to be heavily promoted across all gaming platforms.

Author's take

Asensio is no doubt a valuable player for Real Madrid and with the player's rapid rise in popularity, it is clear that FIFA 18 could be a defining moment in his career. We can only hope that EA are listening to all the chatter surrounding this particular Madrid prospect.